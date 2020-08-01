Walt and Alex Breitinger: Fuel fizzles, gold grows

Crude oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel prices fell to a one-month low this week as demand dropped from both the automotive and airline sectors. Renewed coronavirus concerns from Florida to California are slowing plans for vacations and business travel, sapping future fuel consumption.

Meanwhile, domestic production and U.S. imports of foreign oil are dropping, which could continue to reduce U.S. oil supplies, potentially stabilizing oil prices near $40 per barrel where they traded Friday morning.

Gold rush grows

Gold raced to an all-time high over $1,980 per ounce as fears and uncertainty dominated the financial and geopolitical arena.

The quarterly U.S. Gross Domestic Product shrank at a 32.9% annualized rate and virus-related jobless claims continued to plague hopes for recovery.

Election concerns, huge corporate losses, our relationship with China, and near-zero interest rates have worried policy makers, the Federal Reserve, and the investment community. These fears are causing many to expect low interest rates for the long term, which is inspiring demand for gold, which traded midday Friday for $1,960.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers'. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

