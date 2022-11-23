DU QUOIN — On Tuesday, Marshall Browning Hospital officials and guests broke ground on a state-of-the-art outpatient rehabilitation addition to their hospital campus.

“This is a special day for Marshall Browning Hospital,” Dan Eaves, CEO of the hospital, said.

Guy Alongi, mayor of Du Quoin and president of the hospital board, welcomed everybody to the event.

“It makes us proud Marshall Browning is investing in Du Quoin with a rehabilitation center,” Alongi said, adding that they have a commitment to bring quality healthcare to the city.

“It’s just a good day for Du Quoin, as we break ground on a facility people will use,” Alongi said.

The addition will add 7,700 square feet to the existing 4,500 square-foot rehabilitation building. Services that are located in the building will move to the new area.

The addition includes a gymnasium, a larger pool for aquatic therapy and patient treatment rooms for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, vestibular rehab therapy and lymphedema therapy.

Once this is complete, cardiopulmonary therapy will move from inside the hospital to the old portion of the therapy building.

“It’s a big project in our eyes, but a necessary one,” Eaves said. “We do things as we need it.”

He said Marshall Browning Hospital does not do advanced therapy, but they have a good reputation with orthopedic doctors for the work they do.

The hospital celebrated its 100th year in Du Quoin earlier this year. Eaves said the staff and patients deserve to have state-of-the-art facilities.

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Illinois state director of the USDA, said they are pleased to be partnering with Marshall Browning Hospital for this project.

“This is what good government looks like,” Londrigan said.

The project is made possible through a grant of $1 million from the USDA. The hospital will put an additional $1.3 million into the project.

The architect for the project is Quadrant Design of Waterloo. Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. will bring the addition to life.

“At a time when corporations are scaling back services and small hospitals are closing, it’s good to see a community hospital expanding services,” Mike Schneider of Quadrant Design said.

Greg Korte, president of Korte & Luitjohan, thanked Marshall Browning officials for choosing them for the new addition to the rehab building and for the renovation of Marshall Browning Estates.

“We are happy to help the hospital as they enter a new era, celebrating 100 years this year,” Korte said.

Eaves said the Marshall Browning Estates building is being renovated to house four medical providers. They will still have 15 apartments.

“It’s about healthcare. We continue to move forward in this community,” Eaves said.

For more information, visit www.marshallbrowninghospital.com.