Watson all by himself as Texans lose 36-7 to Bears

Playing without three key receivers was just too much to overcome, even for the dynamic Watson.

Cooks was inactive because of foot and neck injuries. Fuller is serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and Cobb is on the injured list with a toe injury.

Houston also placed Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday because the running back came in close contact with someone who had contracted the coronavirus. Veteran receiver Kenny Stills was released last month after struggling in his second season with the Texans.

“It’s tough, but, you know, I can’t sit here and make any excuses,” Watson said. “I've just got to continue to control what I can control, go through my reads, try to bring those guys along with me and build that chemistry as fast as we can. That’s just how the NFL works.”

Watson threw his 25th touchdown pass of the season in the second quarter, using a pump fake to escape a potential sack before finding Keke Coutee for the 5-yard score. He nearly had a second TD pass in the third, but it looked as if wide-open tight end Jordan Akins lost the ball in the sun.