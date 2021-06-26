Watson, Hickok tie for 54-hole Travelers lead at 10 under

CROMWELL, Conn. — Kramer Hickok finished the third round of the Travelers Championship too late in the day to go fly fishing again.

He'll have to wait until Sunday to try to reel in the biggest catch of his career.

The 29-year-old minor league tour regular shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to tie for the lead with three-time winner Bubba Watson. Hickok, who has never won on the PGA Tour, opened a two-stroke lead before bogeying the final two holes.

"I thought I'd be a lot more nervous than I am," said Hickok, who went fly fishing on the nearby Farmington River after the first round. "I know those nerves are going to be there. It's just embracing those nerves, not trying to fight it."

Watson shot a 68 at the TPC River Highlands, picking up three strokes on Hickok over the final two holes. Jason Day was also also in a tie for the lead before a bogey on No. 18 dropped him into a three-way tie at minus-9.

"When you're playing in the afternoon you know the challenge ahead of you," said Watson, who won the event in 2010, '15 and '18. "You don't want to play safe. In my stage of my career if I have a chance to win I'm going to go for it. That's the key. I'm not going to worry about third or fourth place. I am going to try to go for it if I can."