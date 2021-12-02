Watson came to PAWS because his mother is very ill. He is a friendly, happy 30 lb beagle who seems... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The majestic Giant City Lodge sits at the highest point in Giant City State Park, but the park and lodge have a history of their own.
Since graduating from Benton Consolidated High School in 1992, JoJo Johnson’s basketball No. 24 has always belonged to him since his jersey re…
Christopher police, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services are currently investigating the situation surrounding the death of a 3-year-old from Christopher.
A 37-year-old Carbondale man and 28-year-old West Frankfort woman are dead following a crash Wednesday on Route 37 in West Frankfort.
In Southern Illinois, outdoor adventurers have an abundance of opportunities for rock climbing, cycling, hiking, kayaking and swimming. While …
The Herrin City Council has voted to engage an architectural firm to build a new firehouse that would cost almost $5,000,000.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
When people hear the word “nun” or “sister” they may picture rigidity, religion, or love — and if you’re a member of the LGBTQ community, poss…
Police responded at 11:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, to the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue in response to a report of battery.
CARBONDALE — The two things that put the Southern Illinois University men's basketball team into a big hole ultimately helped them pick up a h…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.