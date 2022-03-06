Weather cancels SIU at Coach B Classic

CARBONDALE – That home run SIU’s Tori Schullian hit in the second inning Sunday? Never happened.

Those two scoreless innings Madi Eberle spun despite her teammates committing a pair of errors? That never occurred, either. Neither did the errors.

Moments after Jenny Jansen gloved a pop-up for the last out of the bottom of the second at Charlotte West Stadium, an SIU administrator came on the field with some news for the umpires and coaches: Weather is coming and it won’t be nice.

Ball State players were waiting to take the field. But the only thing that took the field shortly thereafter was the tarp. If there was a weather delay, it probably didn’t last a minute.

The game was canceled, bringing the Coach B Classic to an early end. Instead of perhaps posting back-to-back wins for just the second time this year, the Salukis will have to wait until Friday before they can try for consecutive victories.

“I think we’re trying to shore up our defensive lineup a little bit,” said interim coach Jen Sewell after the cancellation. “We’re trying to give some people some time. It’s not perfect, but it’s getting better every day.”

SIU’s 16 errors in 15 games doesn’t seem excessive, but it’s coughed up 10 unearned runs. That’s one more than its opponents. It’s certainly not up the standard the Salukis have set in recent years of making all the routine plays, plus a few of the not-so-routine ones.

That didn’t happen in Sunday’s two innings that didn’t count. Emma Austin clanked a fly ball directly to her in left field after getting a good jump on it in the top of the first. Rylie Hamilton bobbled a bouncer at third an inning later.

But the two errors that didn’t count also didn’t matter. Right fielder Bailey Caylor made a running stab on McKayla Timmons’ liner to the warning track that ended the first, denying her a two-run extra base hit.

And the second inning error also didn’t amount to a thing after Eberle induced weak contact on the next two hitters, getting a groundout and popout. Eberle has posted a 2.20 earned run average in her first eight outings, permitting just 28 hits over 41 innings.

“Every start has been a quality start and she’s throwing hard right now,” Sewell said. “I wanted her to finish today because she had her (speed) and her off-speed working. But it’s the breaks.”

SIU (8-7) was supposed to play Murray State at 4:45 p.m., but changed the schedule around and moved its game to a scheduled 2:30 start time. No. 17 Northwestern played the first two games, posting easy wins over Ball State and Northern Kentucky.

The Salukis’ game ended up starting at 3:03. That was just enough time to squeeze in two innings, including Schullian’s no-doubt clout over the left field wall, before Mother Nature changed everyone’s plans.

That’s part of hosting non-conference tournaments in late winter where you have four other teams in town that need games, too.

“Just the way it rolls,” Sewell said. “I think we’re a good (tournament) host. We take care of people and our kids get to play in front of family and friends. You can get rolling at Charlotte West.”

