Carbondale, IL

Right Now
75°
Clear
  • Humidity: 84%
  • Feels Like: 75°
  • Heat Index: 75°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 75°
  • UV Index: 8 Very High
  • Sunrise: 05:50:38 AM
  • Sunset: 07:56:19 PM
  • Dew Point: 69°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Record high temperatures expected. High 89F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 88F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Illinois...

Mississippi River at Thebes and at Cape Girardeau.

.Recent heavy rainfall caused flooding at Thebes and Cape Girardeau.
The river has already crested at both locations, and will now begin
to fall. They will both fall below flood stage late this week.

For the Mississippi River...including Cape Girardeau, Thebes...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, The flood gate on Themis Street closes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 34.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 25.2 feet
Friday, May 20.
- Flood stage is 32.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Illinois...

Mississippi River at Clarksville.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Illinois...

Mississippi River at Chester.

River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast
precipitation for the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

This product, along with additional weather and stream information,
is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at Chester.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 31.5 feet, In Perry County, Highway E is closed
between County Road 322 and Levee Road (County Road 354) at Bois
Brule Creek.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday was 31.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 22.7 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 27.0 feet.


&&

Fld   Observed  Forecasts (7 pm CDT)
Location           Stg   Stg 7 pm  Wed   Thu   Fri   Sat   Sun

Mississippi River
Chester          27.0    30.7    28.9  26.8  25.4  24.1  23.3


&&

Next 12 Hours

2 AM
74°
15%
74°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 85%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

3 AM
73°
15%
73°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

4 AM
73°
15%
73°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

5 AM
73°
12%
73°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

6 AM
72°
18%
72°

Wind: SSW @ 4 mph

Precip: 18% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

7 AM
73°
18%
73°

Wind: SSW @ 4 mph

Precip: 18% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

8 AM
74°
20%
74°

Wind: SW @ 5 mph

Precip: 20% Chance

Humidity: 88%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

9 AM
76°
9%
76°

Wind: SW @ 5 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 84%

Wind Chill: 76°

Heat Index: 81°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

10 AM
79°
9%
79°

Wind: SW @ 5 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 79%

Wind Chill: 79°

Heat Index: 84°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
81°
12%
81°

Wind: SW @ 4 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 76%

Wind Chill: 81°

Heat Index: 87°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
82°
5%
82°

Wind: SSW @ 3 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 73%

Wind Chill: 82°

Heat Index: 87°

UV Index: 8 Very High

Visibility: 10 mi

1 PM
84°
4%
84°

Wind: S @ 3 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 68%

Wind Chill: 84°

Heat Index: 91°

UV Index: 8 Very High

Visibility: 10 mi

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-af…

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine …

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Servi…

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carb…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the N…

