Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois... Mississippi River at Thebes and at Cape Girardeau. .Recent heavy rainfall caused flooding at Thebes and Cape Girardeau. The river has already crested at both locations, and will now begin to fall. They will both fall below flood stage late this week. For the Mississippi River...including Cape Girardeau, Thebes...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, The flood gate on Themis Street closes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 34.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 25.2 feet Friday, May 20. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. &&