Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

