Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.