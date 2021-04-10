Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
