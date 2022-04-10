Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already cooler today than yesterday, but temps will drop even more for Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected as well. See who has the best chance of snow and when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Much of Monday will be dry in central Illinois, but showers will continue across southern Illinois. Rain moves back in for the entire state tonight. Track the rain hour by hour in our forecast video.
Showers will be moving across central and southern Illinois during the day Tuesday, but more widespread activity is expected Tuesday night with a cold front. Full details in our updated forecast.
Some snow around this morning and rain showers will continue through the afternoon. When will we dry out and warm up? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain this morning and strong winds this afternoon. Both will return for Thursday
Rain expected for central and southern Illinois Wednesday and more in the forecast for Thursday. Windy both days, but temps will be going down for Thursday. Full details in our latest weather video.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 d…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day.…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Exp…