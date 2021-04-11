This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's condi…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. …