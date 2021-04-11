Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.