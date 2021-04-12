This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from TUE 5:48 PM CDT until TUE 4:26 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
