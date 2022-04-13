Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
