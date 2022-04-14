 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

