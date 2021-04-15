For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
