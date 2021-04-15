 Skip to main content
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

