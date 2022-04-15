Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.