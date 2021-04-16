Carbondale's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
