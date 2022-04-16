This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
