Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

