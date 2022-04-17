 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

