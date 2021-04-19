For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday's forecast…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at…