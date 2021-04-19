Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.