This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Very stormy Wednesday across central and southern Illinois with an increasing threat of severe weather
Flooding, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all look possible in central and southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. See our latest forecast for everything you need to know to be prepared.
Though the greatest threat is behind us, there's still a chance for thunderstorms and possibly a severe storm to pop up until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. Here's the latest information.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Showers and a few storms are expected today. How long will they be sticking around though? Here's everything you need to know about the weather as you finalize your Easter Weekend plans.
While wind gusts will only be around 35 mph in the far southern part of the state, they could reach as high as 55 mph in portions of central Illinois. Here's when the strongest winds are expected.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…