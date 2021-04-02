 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

