Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.