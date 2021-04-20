Carbondale's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's.…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday's forecast…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to rea…