This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
