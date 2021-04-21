This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
