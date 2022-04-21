Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
