Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

