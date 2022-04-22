This evening in Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
