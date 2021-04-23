Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.