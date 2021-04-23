 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News