Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.