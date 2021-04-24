Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.