 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News