Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.