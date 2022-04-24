Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Off and on showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night across the state. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Significant warm up Thursday for central and southern Illinois with lingering rain chances
Not too much rain today, but a better chance expected Thursday night. Already warming up, but looking even warmer for Friday. Track the rain and see how warm we'll get in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Watch now: Very stormy Wednesday across central and southern Illinois with an increasing threat of severe weather
Flooding, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all look possible in central and southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. See our latest forecast for everything you need to know to be prepared.