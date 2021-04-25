 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News