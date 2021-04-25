Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
