Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
