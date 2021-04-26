Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NW a…
For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Per…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. High…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expe…