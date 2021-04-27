Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.