This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
