This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
