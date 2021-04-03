 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

