Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.