Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.