Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

