This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
