 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News