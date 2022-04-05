This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
