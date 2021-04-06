For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
