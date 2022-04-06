For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
