Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.